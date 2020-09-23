‘Black Mirror’ director to helm new Star Wars ‘Rogue One’ spin-off series

Black Mirror director Toby Haynes is set to helm a new Star Wars Rogue One spin-off series.

Haynes is replacing Tony Gilroy in the director’s chair for the Disney+ show, which sources claim is due to coronavirus-related travel issues.

As Deadline reports, sources say that Gilroy was uncertain whether to travel from his home in New York to the UK to undertake directing duties for the show, which is about to begin production.

Haynes is set to direct the first three episodes of the show, having already reportedly been tapped up for future episodes in the series.

The new show is set to revolve around Cassian Andor (a character that Diego Luna will play once more, after doing so in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story from 2016). Also set to feature in the film are Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgard and more.

The report says the new show will take place prior to the events of Rogue One at the beginning of the Empire rebellion. It has been described as a “spy thriller.”

Reviewing Rogue One: A Star Wars Story upon its release, NME wrote: “Although there are neat nods to other films in the franchise, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story quickly establishes its own distinctive tone.

“In June it was reported that Disney had ordered reshoots to ‘lighten the mood,’ but if so, the memo doesn’t seem to have reached director Gareth Edwards. This is a surprisingly grey and gritty film where key characters are constantly under threat and sometimes die.

“As producer and Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy has suggested, it’s essentially a war movie set in space.”