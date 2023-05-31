‘Black Mirror’ fans react to season six trailer: “Time to reactivate Netflix”

A trailer has been released for Black Mirror season six – check it out above.

Charlie Brooker’s dystopian sci-fi anthology series returns with five new episodes on June 15, which are described as the “most unpredictable, unclassifiable and unexpected yet”.

As shown in the trailer, one episode titled Joan Is Awful breaks the fourth wall on Netflix itself, as a woman (Anna Murphy) discovers she’s become the subject of a prestige TV drama adaptation where she’s played by Salma Hayek Pinault. Other cast members in the episode include Ben Barnes, Himesh Patel, Michael Cera and Rob Delaney.

The second episode, Loch Henry, follows a young couple who “travel to a sleepy Scottish town to start work on a genteel nature documentary” only to find “themselves drawn to a juicy local story involving shocking events of the past”. Cast members include Daniel Portman, John Hannah, Monica Dolan, Myh’la Herrold and Samuel Blenkin.

Beyond The Sea stars Aaron Paul, Auden Thornton, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara and Rory Culkin, and depicts “two men on a perilous high-tech mission” in an alternative 1969.

Zazie Beetz, Clara Rugaard and Danny Ramirez star in Mazey Day, about a troubled starlet who is “dogged by invasive paparazzi while dealing with the consequences of a hit-and-run incident”.

The final episode, titled Demon 79, is set in northern England in 1979. “A meek sales assistant is told she must commit terrible acts to prevent disaster,” a synopsis reads. The episode stars Anjana Vasan and Paapa Essiedu.

After the trailer debuted on Wednesday (May 31), one fan on Twitter wrote: "Time to reactivate ye olde Netflix acct."

All five episodes have been written by Brooker, aside from Demon 79 which was co-written by Brooker and Bisha K Ali. Ally Pankiw, Sam Miller, John Crowley, Uta Briesewitz and Toby Haynes have each directed an episode respectively.

The show’s fifth season was released in June 2019, which featured three episodes. It was preceded by an interactive episode, Bandersnatch, in December 2018.

Black Mirror season six is released June 15 on Netflix.