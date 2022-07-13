‘Black Mirror’ reveals season six cast: Aaron Paul, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara and Zazie Beetz all feature

Black Mirror has revealed its star-studded line-up for season six.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Aaron Paul, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Zazie Beetz, Paapa Essiedu, Danny Ramirez, Clara Rugaard, Auden Thornton and Anjana Vasan are all set to appear in the new episodes.

The sixth run of Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones’ technophobic anthology series will reportedly be more cinematic in scope and feature more episodes than the previous season.

While the total episode count for season six is yet to be revealed, this new batch of actors will reportedly star in the first three episodes. Netflix is yet to confirm any further casting details.

Aaron Paul is best-known for his role as Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad and currently stars in the latest season HBO’s Westworld. Josh Hartnett starred in Penny Dreadful and is also set to appear in Guy Ritchie’s new action-thriller Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre.

Kate Mara previously starred in Netflix’s House Of Cards, while Zazie Beetz is best-known for her roles in the FX series Atlanta and Joker. She’s also set to appear alongside Brad Pitt in the action-comedy Bullet Train.

Paapa Essiedu is best-known for his roles in I May Destroy You, The Lazarus Project and Gangs Of London.

Netflix is yet to reveal a premiere date for the sixth season of Black Mirror, with the project still in the early stages of development.

The previous season of Black Mirror was released back in 2019, before the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At that point, the future of the series was in doubt, with Brooker telling the Radio Times in 2020: “At the moment, I don’t know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I’m not working away on one of those. I’m sort of keen to revisit my comic skill set, so I’ve been writing scripts aimed at making myself laugh.”