‘Black Mirror’ season seven coming in 2025

Netflix‘s Black Mirror will return for its seventh season next year.

Last night (March 14), Netflix took to social media to announced that season seven will be released sometime next year (2025), thought a firm release date has yet to be revealed. Netflix also confirmed that the upcoming season will consist of six episodes – one of which will be a continuation of an older episode.

Six new stories, but one looks a little familiar. Black Mirror returns 2025. pic.twitter.com/uJmpxEhZH4 — Netflix (@netflix) March 14, 2024

Per a report from Netflix, said sequel episode will build upon season four’s Star Trek-inspired episode, USS Callister, Starring Jesse Plemons as Robert Daly, the episode revolved around the reclusive programmer’s creation of a simulated reality in which he served as a Captain Kirk–like figure commanding a crew based on his real-life co-workers.

Netflix wrote: “Captain Robert Daly may have died in the original episode, but for the crew of the USS Callister, their problems are just beginning…”

Black Mirror returned with its sixth season in 2023 after a four-year hiatus that featured an ensemble cast of Hollywood A-listers. While season six consisted of five episodes – each clocking in between 40 minutes and well over an hour – season five only ran for three episodes, each of which ran for over an hour.

The anthology show was originally launched on Channel 4, where it stayed for two seasons. Brooker recently revealed that the network effectively “cancelled” the series in his new book, Inside Black Mirror, which prompted the move to Netflix for its third season in 2016.

Since the show moved to Netflix, Black Mirror has featured stars such as Miley Cyrus, (whose house apparently burned down whilst filming her episode), Salma Hayek (who was worried her episode would get her “in trouble”), and Aaron Paul, amongst others.