BLACKPINK’s Jennie talks joining the cast of The Weeknd’s HBO series ‘The Idol’: “I found the script very intriguing”

BLACKPINK’s Jennie has spoken about her casting in The Weeknd’s forthcoming HBO series The Idol.

The K-pop idol’s involvement in the series was revealed earlier this week by HBO, and she later appeared in its teaser trailer alongside cast members The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp, Troye Sivan and more. The series was created by Euphoria creator Sam Levinson and Abel Tesfaye aka The Weeknd, and follows a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult who develops a relationship with a rising pop star.

Jennie’s appearance in The Idol will mark the singer’s debut acting role. Speaking to South Korean news outlet Yonhap News Agency, the BLACKPINK member shared a brief statement regarding her casting.

Advertisement

“I found the script very intriguing, so I wanted to be part of the series,” Jennie said in a statement from YG Entertainment. “I feel very excited. I’ll work hard, so please watch me with affection.”

A premiere date for The Idol has yet to be announced. Revisit the teaser trailer below.

The news of Jennie’s casting comes shortly after YG Entertainment announced BLACKPINK’s plans to release new music in August. A sprawling global tour, touted by YG as “the largest world tour in the history of a K-pop girl group”, is also on the cards for later in 2022.

At the time of announcement, the K-pop quartet were in the “final stages of recording a new album”, which would kickstart “a continuous large-scale project which will extend through the second half of the year”.

BLACKPINK have not released any new music since their last full-length effort ‘THE ALBUM’ dropped in October 2020. 2021 saw Rosé and Lisa embark on their solo careers, releasing their respective debut single albums in March and September. Meanwhile, Jisoo took on her first-ever lead role as an actress in the historical-romance K-drama Snowdrop.