BLACKPINK Jisoo’s new drama ‘Snowdrop’ unveils teaser poster

A teaser poster has been released for Snowdrop, the upcoming K-drama starring BLACKPINK’s Jisoo.

The singer, real name Kim Ji-soo, will star in the Korean drama alongside Something In The Rain star Jung Hae-in. This will mark Kim’s first leading role, following cameos in 2015’s The Producers and 2019’s Arthdal Chronicles.

The teaser poster, revealed by JTBC earlier today (October 5), shows the two leads gazing at each other as they tango on an empty dancefloor. The tagline is translated as “The blooming of radiant first love”, as translated by Soompi.

While the key art does not reveal an exact release date, it confirms that the series is set to premiere this December. See the poster below.

Snowdrop will tell the story of two college students – played by Kim and Jung – caught up in a whirlwind romance in South Korea. The television series is set in 1987, a pivotal year in the country’s history that saw a nationwide mass movement that forced the ruling government to hold elections.

Earlier this year, its setting and plot have stirred controversy in the country, where netizens took issue with the show’s treatment of an important political event in their history.

Korea’s Blue House – the executive office of the president – has since clarified that it will review complaints about the show at a later date.

In August, a brief teaser for Snowdrop was released, which has been the only official footage of the show thus far.

The show is helmed by director Jo Hyun-tak and written by Yoo Hyun-mi, who are best known for their work in 2018’s Sky Castle.