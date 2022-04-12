‘Bloody Heart’: Kang Han-na seeks revenge in new teaser

KBS2 has unveiled a new teaser for its upcoming historical K-drama Bloody Heart, starring Kang Han-na (My Roommate Is a Gumiho) and Lee Joon (The Silent Sea).

In the new historical romance series, Lee stars as Lee Tae, a young man who becomes king and has to abandon the woman he loves Yoo Jung (played by Kang) in order to secure his power. She eventually becomes tangled up in the bloody politics of the palace because of her relationship with Lee Tae.

A young Yoo Jung promises to live in the new teaser, after Lee Tae saves her life. “I will try to live the life you saved,” she says, as translated by Soompi. Later, Yoo Jung is seen collapsing as she tearfully asks: “Who am i supposed to take revenge against?”

The situation in the Joseon appears to have taken a turn, with frequent raids and executions on the people as Yoo Jung declares that innocent lives have been lost. The teaser shows a glimpse of the series’ villains, played by Squid Game’s Heo Sung-tae, Park Ji-yeon and Jang Hyuk. “I will find them. I will catch them,” says Yoo Jung.

Bloody Heart is helmed by director Yoo Young-eun, who had previously worked on How to Buy a Friend (2020) and Manhole (2017). Joining as screenwriter is Park Pil-joo, whose past works include romance dramas Marry Me Now? (2018) and First Love Again (2016). It is set to premiere on May 2 at 9:30pm KST on KBS2.