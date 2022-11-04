Watch the tense new trailer for Wong Kar Wai’s ‘Blossoms Shanghai’

A new trailer for esteemed director Wong Kar Wai’s highly-anticipated series, Blossoms Shanghai has been revealed. This is his first directorial project in nine years, after the release of The Grandmaster.

The series is an adaptation of Blossoms by Jin Yucheng, and tells the story of a self-made millionaire named Mr. Bao, played by Hu Ge. It tells the story of Mr. Bao and his relationships with four women, played by actresses Ma Yili, Tang Yan, and Xin Zhilei. They are described to symbolise the “pursuits of his life: adventure, honour, love and innocence.”

Wong Kar Wai has previously shared that Blossoms Shanghai is the third part of In the Mood for Love and 2046. Blossoms Shanghai is set to premiere in 2023 but has yet to receive a firm release date.

Advertisement

The last trailer for the series was released over a year ago. The new teaser features the director’s signature golden-tinted cinematography and gives audiences a closer look into the flashy and vibrant atmosphere of the series. More of the series’ characters are also introduced in the latest teaser.

According to Tatler Asia, a film version of the show is also in production, although no further details have been disclosed as of now.

In other Wong Kar Wai news, Thai film One For The Road, directed by Nattawut “Baz” Poonpiriya has officially been submitted as the country’s Oscar entry. The film, produced by Wong Kar Wai, tells the story of the last road trip between a bartender and his cancer-stricken best friend, taking them on a journey of reconciliation after years of no contact and uncovering the hidden feelings of resentment, grief and more that have grown between them throughout the years.