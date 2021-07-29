Bob Odenkirk in stable condition after “heart-related incident” on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

Bob Odenkirk is in stable condition after collapsing on the set of Better Call Saul, representatives for the actor have said.

Yesterday, the 58-year-old star of the Breaking Bad prequel series collapsed in Albuquerque, New Mexico (not California, as was previously reported), where Better Call Saul is filming its sixth and final season, and was rushed to hospital.

TMZ, which first broke the news of the actor’s hospitalisation, reports that Odenkirk is now “awake” and “lucid”. Odenkirk’s representatives confirmed the actor was in stable condition in a statement, per Deadline.

“We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart-related incident,” they wrote.

“He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side. The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery.”

Odenkirk’s son Nate also tweeted earlier today that the actor “is going to be okay”.

He's going to be okay. — Nate Odenkirk (@birthdaynate) July 28, 2021

The Hollywood Reporter reports that Odenkirk had suffered a heart attack, with sources telling the publication that the show’s crew had been midway through shooting when it happened. Production has been halted as Odenkirk recovers.

Odenkirk’s former Breaking Bad co-star Bryan Cranston posted on Instagram yesterday to send his well-wishes to Odenkirk when the actor’s condition remained unknown. “Please take a moment in your day today to think about him and send positive thoughts and prayers his way, thank you,” he wrote.