Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk has said he wants “to be surprised” by the show’s ending.

The actor, who plays Jimmy McGill (who later became Saul Goodman) in the Breaking Bad spin-off series, revealed he hasn’t read the final scripts yet and would like to be “surprised”.

Asked by AV Club whether he knows what’s going to happen beyond the scripts he’s currently shooting, Odenkirk said “I don’t know. I haven’t read it.”

He continued: “I could read it. I’m a producer. I could say, ‘Give me the scripts.’ They offer them to me all right, but I don’t want to know.”

Odenkirk went on to explain he prefers to discover plot details gradually, saying: “I want to just enjoy it like an audience member. When I get a script and when I read it, I want to be surprised, in the right way.

“I want to learn what I learned or my character learns as he learns it. I don’t want to be ahead of it. I don’t want to be playing where the story is going because I don’t know where it’s going.”

Earlier this month, filming began on the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul.

The show’s co-creator Peter Gould confirmed the news by sharing a photo of a clapper board from the set, also revealing that the first episode is being directed by Michael Morris.

Season 6 of Better Call Saul is tentatively scheduled for a 2022 release.