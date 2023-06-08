‘Bob’s Burgers’ actor Jay Johnston arrested and charged over US Capitol riot

Jay Johnston, an actor best known for his work on Bob’s Burgers, Arrested Development, and Mr. Show, has been arrested and charged by the Department of Justice over his involvement in the 2021 US Capitol riot.

As reported by NBC News, Johnston was arrested on Wednesday (June 7) in California. The actor has been charged with felony obstruction of officers during civil disorder, in addition to several misdemeanour offences.

In March 2021, the FBI tweeted a photo of Johnston while requesting information about his identity. Court documents have stated that the actor was identified through multiple images captured on officer body-cam footage, bystander video, and CCTV feeds.

During the attack, Johnston allegedly led a group of rioters to the upper west tunnel of the Capitol complex on January 6, 2021. He then moved toward the “front line of rioters confronting the police who were defending the entrance” to the Capitol.

The court documents state that he used a stolen Capitol Police riot shield, and helped create a “shield wall” to launch a group assault against a line of officers.

The #FBI is still seeking information on people who took part in the violence at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. If you know this individual, visit https://t.co/iL7sD5efWD. Refer to photo 247 in your tip. pic.twitter.com/CetMHzU190 — FBI (@FBI) March 4, 2021

Johnston voiced Jimmy Pesto Sr. for 43 episodes of Bob’s Burgers. He was fired from the animation in December 2021 after people online identified him in the FBI footage.

Prior to that, he worked as a writer and actor on 28 episodes of Mr. Show, the ’90s sketch comedy series which starred and was hosted by Bob Odenkirk and David Cross. He later portrayed Officer Taylor in 10 episodes of Arrested Development.

During the riots in 2021, supporters of former president Donald Trump stormed Capitol Hill to protest the certification of Joe Biden’s election victory in Congress, which resulted in the complex being locked down and nearby office buildings having to be evacuated.

A number of protesters breached security and got inside the building while others clashed with police outside. Eyewitness video captured police repelling the attackers with batons, pepper spray, and tear gas.