‘Bossam: Steal The Fate’ stars Yuri, Jung Il-woo reunite for new mystery K-drama

Bossam: Steal The Fate co-stars Girls’ Generation’s Kwon Yuri and actor Jung Il-woo are set to reunite for a new mystery K-drama titled Good Job (literal title).

Earlier today (April 19), the respective agencies of both stars confirmed that they would be starring in the upcoming mystery-romance K-drama, which will be released via streaming platform Seezn in the latter half of 2022.

Jung is set to star as Eun Sun-woo, a seemingly conceited chaebol who leads a secret double life as a detective. Meanwhile, Kwon will play Don Se-ra, a young woman with supervision, who attempts to hide her powers by wearing glasses. The two cross paths when Se-ra takes on odd jobs, and they begin their love story.

Kwon and Jung previously starred as the lead characters of the historical drama series Bossam: Steal The Fate, which aired last year. The hit drama had recorded an average viewership rating of 9.8 per cent by its final episode, making it the highest-rated MBN drama of all time.

In other K-drama news, upcoming South Korean horror-thriller drama Monstrous has unveiled a brand-new trailer. Starring Koo Kyu-hwan (D.P) and Shin Hyun-bin (Hospital Playlist), the series revolves around a team of researchers and archaeologists as they investigate the supernatural phenomena plaguing a small town after an ancient curse is accidentally unleashed.

Notably, it is helmed by Hellbound director Yeon Sang-ho. The forthcoming series is the latest in the critically acclaimed director and screenwriter’s growing body of Korean horror films, which also includes the record-breaking Train To Busan (2016), its sequel Peninsula (2020), and occult drama The Cursed (2020).