‘Breaking Bad’ actor corrects Aaron Paul fight story

Breaking Bad actor Raymond Cruz (who played Tuco Salamanca) has corrected a story by actor Aaron Paul regarding a fight scene in the hit show.

Paul, who played Jesse Pinkman in the show, claimed he was knocked out by Cruz in filming, something Cruz denies.

In the show, there was an intense fight scene between the pair in the second episode of season two, Grilled. In the scene, Aaron’s character Jesse is thrown through a door.

After filming completed, Paul claimed he was knocked half unconscious. Paul went on to say that Raymond thought he was acting before medics intervened. Speaking to The Mirror, however, Cruz says things played out differently.

Cruz explained: “It’s kind of accurate but not quite because Aaron suffered a concussion at the beginning of the scene and you can see it on film. He gets thrown through a screen door and he catches the screen door on his arm because instead of crossing his arms when he hit the door, he had them open and caught the screen door and lifted it off its hinges.”

Raymond continued: “I’m actually the one who stopped it. You can see in the scene, he stood up and I thought he was really there but once we got through the wall, I stopped it and I said, ‘Um, he’s not there’.

“The guy suffered a blow to the head and it was from the screen door. And you can see it because it’s the actual scene that they used in the film. It’s a crazy take because it’s so violent, the door ripped off its hinges. He actually ripped the door off with his body weight when he got caught on it so it’s a fantastic looking take.”

He added: “I had Bryan [Cranston] and Aaron held hostage in this house in the middle of the desert and Vince [Gilligan, director] runs up and goes ‘Oh my God it’s fantastic, you guys look so frightened, this is great acting’ and then Bryan said ‘We’re not acting’. He was really terrified every time I approached him. Every time I got near, everyone would start shaking.”

Recently, writer and director of Breaking Bad Vince Gilligan discussed the possible chances of getting a spin-off about Walt Jr in the future.

In a new interview with Variety, Gilligan said he often thinks about the characters and what they might be up to now and discussed some possible spin-off ideas for the show – including one about Walter White’s (played by Bryan Cranston) son in the show, Walt Jr (RJ Mitte).

He said: “Every now and then I find myself thinking about those characters, daydreaming about what would have happened to them. Anna Gunn [who played Walt’s wife, Skyler] and RJ Mitte are such wonderful people playing such interesting roles that I can’t help but want a happy ending for them.”