‘Breaking Bad’ cast reunite on actors’ strike picket line

Breaking Bad cast members reunited on the picket line in support of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) strikes.

Bryan Cranston (Walter White), Aaron Paul (Jesse Pinkman), Jesse Plemons (Todd Alquist), Betsy Brandt (Marie Schrader) and others were seen striking outside Sony Pictures Studios on Tuesday (August 29).

Speaking to the crowd (via The Hollywood Reporter), Cranston said: “We’re not making [the studios and streamers] the enemy. They are not villains. These are people that we all will be working with once again at some point. We just want them to see reality and fairness and come back to the table and talk to us.”

Members of SAG-AFTRA are striking alongside the WGA after negotiations broke down with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), who represent major studios like Netflix, Disney, Sony and others.

Both unions are seeking better pay, streaming residuals and safeguards against the use of AI technology.

Speaking about Breaking Bad’s enduring popularity on Netflix, Paul said it’s “insane” that he doesn’t see that success reflected in his pay.

“I don’t get a piece from Netflix on Breaking Bad to be totally honest and that’s insane to me,” Paul said. “I think a lot of these streamers know that they have been getting away with not paying people a fair wage and now it’s time to pony up.”

Breaking Bad came to an end in 2013 after five seasons. The show spawned a number of spin-offs, including the film El Camino: A Breaking Bad Story and Better Call Saul, which came to an end after six seasons last year.

The cast of Parks and Recreation similarly reunited on the picket line earlier this month, including an appearance from the miniature horse Li’l Sebastian.