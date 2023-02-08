‘Breaking Bad’: University professor accused of selling crystal meth

A professor in the US has been accused of running a Breaking Bad-style crystal meth business.

Sergey Macheret used to teach at the Purdue School of Aeronautics and Astronautics in West Lafayette, Indiana, before being arrested on February 1.

The 65-year-old teacher was arrested after a number of complaints were made to the police in Lafayette, with multiple women claiming that he approached them.

Advertisement

Macheret was initially taken into custody in December following a traffic stop, before being released on bail.

The teacher, who is an expert in plasma science, is expected to be charged with dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, and making an unlawful proposition.

Macheret’s case has been likened to the hit AMC drama Breaking Bad, in which Bryan Cranston starred as Walter White, a university professor who makes and sells crystal meth in order to pay for his cancer treatment and support his family. The series also starred Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman, a delinquent student of Walter’s who becomes his business partner.

Purdue University, where Macheret had worked since 2014, recently confirmed that the teacher had been placed on leave and banned from the campus.

“The university will cooperate fully with the investigation,” they said in a statement (via The New York Post). “The employee has been placed on leave pending further updates and legal proceedings and is barred from campus.

Advertisement

“The School of Aeronautics and Astronautics is working to ensure that undergraduate and graduate student needs are met regarding lectures and labs.”

The head of the Purdue School of Aeronautics and Astronautics, Bill Crossley, also encouraged students to come forward if they have any information that could help the investigation.

He told local TV: “Any AAE students, staff and faculty who have questions or concerns about this impact of this matter on their academic endeavours [are asked] to contact me directly.”

In July last year, bronze statues of fictional characters Walter White and Jesse Pinkman were unveiled at the Albuquerque Convention Centre in New Mexico. The ceremony was attended by Breaking Bad cast members and crew, along with Albuquerque mayor Tim Keller.

The following month, Republican figures in New Mexico criticised the statues for “glorifying meth makers”.