Brian Cox explains why he turned down ‘Strictly Come Dancing’

Brian Cox has revealed that he was recently asked to appear on Strictly Come Dancing but turned it down.

The Succession star explained that he felt he was “too old” to take part in the contest at 77.

Speaking on Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg, Cox said: “I’ve actually been asked to be on it. I declined. I mean, I like dancing, don’t get me wrong… I just don’t know why, but I always see that there’s a sort of joke element in it.

“There’s almost a character that’s going to be getting the elbow… and I just thought, ‘I don’t know if I want to go down that road’.”

He added: “I’m getting too old for it anyway.”

Meanwhile, the actor, recently shared his favourite line from all four seasons of Succession.

Cox, who played Logan Roy in the HBO series, revealed on Late Night With Seth Myers last month that the line, “I love you, but you’re not serious people” topped the bill.

He added: “I loved that line and I just thought, why didn’t I say it earlier? They were damned unserious most of the time.”

The line, said by Logan to his children, featured in the second episode of the fourth and final season. It came one episode prior to the character’s death, which sparked a power vacuum between Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Roman (Kieran Culkin).

After the finale aired in May, Cox described Succession as his “greatest work experience ever” in a farewell post on Instagram.

The show’s fourth season received 27 Emmy nominations earlier this year, with the ceremony set to take place in January 2024.