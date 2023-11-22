Brian Cox reveals his favourite Logan Roy line in ‘Succession’

Brian Cox has shared his favourite line from all four seasons of Succession.

The actor, who played Logan Roy in the HBO series, appeared on Late Night With Seth Myers on Tuesday (November 21) when the show’s host kicked off the interview with a quote from the character.

“‘I love you, but you’re not serious people’…. that really sort of summed it all up didn’t it?” Meyers said to Cox on the chat show.

“Well actually, it was my favourite line that I had to say throughout the whole show,” Cox replied. “I loved that line and I just thought, why didn’t I say it earlier? They were damned unserious most of the time.”

The line, said by Logan to his children, featured in the second episode of the fourth and final season. It came one episode prior to the character’s death, which sparked a power vacuum between Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Roman (Kieran Culkin).

Speaking about Logan’s death, Cox said he met people who refused to watch the rest of the season as a result.

“I had people saying, ‘Oh no, I’m not going to watch it anymore; you’re gone. I’m not going to watch it,'” Cox said. “I said, ‘But it’s called Succession. That’s the whole point of the show. You have to have the succession. People can be so dumb. Get it right.”

After the finale aired in May, Cox described Succession as his “greatest work experience ever” in a farewell post on Instagram.

“We have now come to the end,” Cox wrote. “And what has been, in my career, certainly the greatest work experience ever. The harmony between crew and cast was truly amazing.

“It was on it’s way to become a great series but the Love and commitment from crew to cast and writers, made it memorable. I would like to thank all of us in the making and creating of this show from the very bottom of my heart. Yours ever Brian Cox.”

The show’s fourth season received 27 Emmy nominations earlier this year, with the ceremony set to take place in January 2024.