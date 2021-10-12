Brian Cox says authentic casting ignores acting as a “piece of craft”

Succession actor Brian Cox has spoken out against authentic casting, by explaining that he thinks it ignores the “craft of acting”.

Cox made reference to two films in a recent interview: A Beautiful Mind starring Oscar-winner Russell Crowe, and The Theory Of Everything, which also earned an Oscar for its leading actor Eddie Redmayne.

“Both brilliant performances,” Cox told the Radio Times (per The Guardian). “My wife said: ‘Well, of course, they wouldn’t be allowed to do that now.’ I said: ‘What do you mean?’ And she said: ‘Well, they’re not disabled or mentally ill.’ But that’s wrong, because it’s acting, it’s a piece of craft.”

The actor went further, saying that to cast an actor who is mentally or physically disabled in one of these parts “could be exploitative.”

Cox will be reprising his role as patriarch Logan Roy in Succession when its third season airs on NOW TV on October 18 in the UK.

In a recent interview, the actor revealed that his character was intended to be killed off in the show’s first season.

“Originally, I was supposed to die at the end of the first series,” Cox told The Guardian. “But I think they realised that Logan is the centrifugal force of the piece.”

However, Cox isn’t able to confirm if his character will be returning beyond the upcoming season.

“It’s becoming much more of a… I don’t want to say ‘humanist document’ because Jesse [Armstrong, creator] would hate that. But the show has taken on its own life, it’s creating its own life. And that’s a big advantage.”

Cox continued: “They can kill me off. But I think they’d miss me.”