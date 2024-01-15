Brian Cox says he is open to returning as Logan Roy in a ‘Succession’ movie “if it’s good enough”

Brian Cox has said he’s open to returning as Logan Roy in a potential Succession movie, if the script was “good enough.”

The hit HBO show ended last year after four seasons but Cox has raised hopes of a potential return for his character in an interview with Variety over the weekend. Cox’s character was killed off in the last season, but a potential prequel could be an option.

“We’ll see,” Cox told the interviewer when asked about a return for Logan Roy. He continued: “If it’s good enough and Jesse Armstrong [Succession creator] wants to do it, I might do it.”

However, Cox also went on to say he thinks Armstrong concluded the show at the right time.

“What I love about it and what I love about Jesse Armstrong is we don’t go past our sell-by date,” he told the outlet. “A lot of American shows do go past their sell-by dates. We’ve left people wanting. You always want to keep people wanting.”

Elsewhere in his interview, he said he wasn’t too sure about Kieran Culkin’s suggestion that Cousin Greg, played by Nicholas Braun, should have his own spin-off show.

“I don’t think Nick Braun would want to do it either,” Cox added. “He’s going onto other things, which are really exciting for him.”

Last night, the show earned three awards at the Critics Choice Awards. At that, other television shows including The Bear and Beef also achieved well, following on from last week’s Golden Globe awards where Succession also picked up multiple awards.

The show is also expected to do well at tonight’s Emmys, where it is nominated in several categories. You can find out how to watch that show in the UK here.