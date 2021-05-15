Brooklyn Nine-Nine confirms air date for final season

The release date for the final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine has been revealed by NBC.

It was announced earlier this year that the long-running cop comedy’s forthcoming eighth series would also be its last.

“I’m so thankful to NBC and Universal Television for allowing us to give these characters and our fans the ending they deserve. I feel very lucky to have worked with this amazing cast and crew for eight seasons,” series co-creator Dan Goor wrote on Twitter upon the announcement.

Now, it has been confirmed by the network that season eight of Brooklyn Nine-Nine will air this August, in the “coveted” post-Olympics slot after the Tokyo games end on August 8.

Susan Rovner of NBCUniversal Television said: “It will launch in August, coming out of the Summer Olympics, which is a coveted slot. We can think of nothing more deserving than giving it to the final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

“This is a beloved show and we wanted to give it a slot where it had access to the biggest possible audience.”

Last year, Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast member Terry Crews said all episodes of season eight had been rewritten in light of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The actor also acknowledged that the movement had sparked important conversations on set. “We’ve had a lot of somber talks about it and deep conversations,” Crews said. “And we hope through this, we’re going to make something that will be truly groundbreaking this year.”

Production on the eighth and final season of the show finally got underway last month after numerous coronavirus-related delays.