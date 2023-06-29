Watch ‘Breaking Bad’ stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul cameo in ‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’

Breaking Bad co-stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul made a guest appearance in yesterday’s episode of It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia – you can watch a clip below.

In the episode, titled Celebrity Booze: The Ultimate Cash Grab, Cranston and Paul play fictional versions of themselves and stop by Philly to promote their real-life mezcal brand Dos Hombres.

Hoping to pitch their own idea for an alcoholic beverage, Mac and Dennis approach the actors for a photo. However, they’re soon thrown off guard when Cranston refuses to shake their hand (at Paul’s insistence) and the meeting comes to an abrupt end.

The episode aired on FXX in the US on Wednesday (June 28) and is now available to stream on Hulu. Viewers in the UK will eventually be able to watch season 16 on Disney+.

Season 16 of It’s Always Sunny is described as the show’s “sweetest yet”, touching on subjects such as inflation, US-Russian relations, gender equality, gun control, and celebrity-branded products. The new episodes will also see the gang “yearn for the past as they attempt to survive in 2023”.

An official synopsis reads: “This year alone, Mac battles with allergies and long-distance dating, Charlie takes on his long-forgotten sisters, Dee fights for rent control and women’s athletics, Frank wrestles for his gun, and Dennis struggles to improve his mental health. At the end of the day, they’re navigating 2023 with 16 years of baggage as a few figures from their past rear their heads.”

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is the longest-running live-action comedy series in TV history. The latest season sees the return of long-time cast members Rob McElhenney (Mac), Charlie Day (Charlie), Glen Howerton (Dennis), Kaitlin Olson (Dee), and Danny DeVito (Frank).

Back in April, McElhenney, Howerton, and Day brought their Four Walls whiskey to the UK.

Previously unavailable in this country, Four Walls is a tribute to the Irish pub that its creators own in the show – named after the ‘four walls’ of the bar. The sold-out limited release was originally part of a plan to raise money for the struggling bartending community during the COVID-19 pandemic, but has since been released more widely.