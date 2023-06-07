Watch the first trailer for BTS Universe K-drama ‘Youth’

The first trailer for Youth, a K-drama series set in the BTS Universe, has been released.

South Korean production company Chorokbaem Media has released the first trailer for its upcoming K-drama series Youth, which was produced in collaboration with BTS’ label HYBE Corporation.

The series is set in the BTS Universe, which was first introduced in the boyband’s music videos for their 2015 ‘The Most Beautiful Moment in Life’ albums, and further developed in several later music videos and the 2016 Naver webtoon series Save Me.



Youth revolves around a group of seven friends tied together by fate, each with their own secrets and struggles. The characters’ personalities are loosely based upon the members of BTS and their friendship, though their backgrounds and the plot of the series are fictional.

The new trailer showcases the friendship between the seven, who live in a cramped apartment, but are content together. “I don’t want any of the seven missing. I can’t stand leaving,” one of them says in a voiceover as the clip’s tone changes, with some of them appearing bruised and in tears.

Throughout the trailer, there are also several scenes that mirror those from BTS’ past visuals, including the music videos of ‘I Need U’, ‘Run’, ‘Spring Day’ among others, as well as their ‘The Most Beautiful Moment in Life’ On Stage: Prologue film.

While the Save Me webtoon series had used the names of the BTS members for the characters, these will be modified in the upcoming series. Although these new names have yet to be revealed, the cast of Youth include Seo Ji-hoon, Ro Jong-hyun, Ahn Ji-ho, Seo Young-joo, Kim Yoon-woo, Jung Woo-jin and Jeon Jin-seo.

At the time of publishing, the release date for Youth has not been announced.