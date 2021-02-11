‘Buffy’ actor Anthony Head “gutted” by claims of toxic work environment

Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor Anthony Head has said he feels “gutted” about the claims of abuse made against Joss Whedon.

Head, who played Giles on Buffy for six years, responded to Charisma Carpenter and Amber Benson’s allegations against Whedon while in conversation with This Morning, per Digital Spy.

The actor said he had no idea and felt “gutted” that his co-stars had felt this way.

“I’ve been up most of the night just running through my memories, thinking, ‘What did I miss?'” Head said. “Because, and this is not a man saying: ‘I didn’t see it, so it didn’t happen’.

“I am gutted, seriously gutted, because one of my memories, my fondest memory [from Buffy] is the fact it was so empowering. Not just in the words in the script, but the family feel of the show.”

He continued: “I am really sad that if people went through these experiences – I was sort of like a father figure – I would hope that someone would come to me and say, ‘I’m struggling, I’ve just had a horrible conversation’.

“Admittedly, the first post by Charisma was when she was working on Angel, and I was long gone. But there are other posts subsequently that are making me think, ‘How on Earth did I not know this was going on?'”

Charisma Carpenter released a statement yesterday (February 10) saying Whedon “abused his power on numerous occasions”.

Sarah Michelle Gellar has since come forward and said she “doesn’t want to be forever associated” with Joss Whedon, and said she stands “with all survivors of abuse and [is] proud of them for speaking out.”