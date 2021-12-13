‘Bungee Jumping Of Their Own’ remake reportedly cancelled over writer’s “religious beliefs”

The TV adaptation of the 2001 film Bungee Jumping Of Their Own was allegedly cancelled due over original writer’s “religious beliefs”

Last week, it was reported that production on the forthcoming series set to star NCT’s Jaehyun had been halted “[out of] respect [for] the writer’s opinions” after they had “expressed concerns” about the upcoming adaptation. At the time, it was unsure what these concerns had been.

However, according to new Star News report, the sudden cancellation is allegedly over the original film’s screenwriter’s “religious beliefs”. Industry insiders claimed in the news publication’s report that the original screenwriter had opposed the remake after they had become a “devout Christian”, as translated by Koreaboo.

The original plot of Bungee Jumping Of Their Own followed a high school teacher, Seo In-woo, who struggles to overcome the death of his girlfriend. He later encounters a male student, Im Hyun-bin, who he falls for after realising that the student has a similar personality to his ex-girlfriend.

“It was also reported that the original screenwriter expressed their intention to take legal action against the production company if they chose to proceed with the remake,” according to the Star News report. “There were no financial demands made nor was there any room for negotiation since the production was opposed due to religious beliefs.”

The remake was set to be produced by Choi Nak-kwon, who also produced the original film. It would have been directed by Kim Jong-hyuk, known for helming dramas such as Spring Day and Quiz Of God: Reboot.