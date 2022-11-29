‘A Business Proposal’ star Kim Min-kyu to lead new drama ‘Holy Idol’ ahead of military enlistment

South Korean actor Kim Min-kyu, best known for starring in the 2022 romantic-comedy series A Business Proposal, is set to lead upcoming drama Holy Idol.

On November 24, Sports Chosun reported that tvN had confirmed its main cast for its upcoming fantasy-romance drama Holy Idol, set to air in the first half of 2023. Leading the series is 27-year-old actor Kim Min-kyu, who confirmed his impending military enlistment shortly after the news of his casting broke.

The series is based on a popular webtoon of the same title, which tells the story of a High Priest Rembrary (Kim), who comes to earth from another world and awakens in the body of Woo Yeon-woo, an unknown K-pop idol from a group called Wild Animal.

Starring alongside Kim is actress Go Bo-gyeol (Hi Bye, Mama!), who plays Kim Dal, Yeon-woo’s only fan. She later becomes the manager of Wild Animal to save the group. The series will follow the romance that unfolds between Kim Dal and Rembrary.

Other cast members for Holy Idol have also been announced, including Ye Ji-won (Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol) and Lee Jang-woo (Graceful Family), who will play the CEOs of Wild Animal’s struggling agency and South Korea’s largest entertainment company respectively. Singer-actor Tak Tae-joon will play a widely recognised vocalist and industry senior to Yeon-woo, who despises the idol.

While an exact premiere date for Holy Idol has not been announced, Kim’s agency Happy Tribe Entertainment shared that the actor would be enlisting before the series begins airing.

While he has not received his draft notice, Kim will be turning 28 on December 25, the maximum age to which South Korean men can delay their mandatory military service. As a result, the press conference for the drama will be filmed in advance.