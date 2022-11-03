Byun Woo-min, Jung Ji-ahn to reprise their roles for third season of ‘Dr. Romantic’

Actors Byun Woo-min and Jung Ji-ahn will be reprising their roles in Dr. Romantic for its upcoming third season.

On November 1, Sports Kyunghang first published a statement from Byun’s label, Dear ENT, confirming his appearance on the forthcoming third installation of the Dr. Romantic series. “Byun Woo-min, who successfully led Season 1 and Season 2, will once again take on the role of Nam Do-il and help lead Dr. Romantic 3. Please kindly anticipate it,” the brief statement read, as translated by Soompi.

The following day (November 2), representatives of Jung Ji-ahn also confirmed her return to the K-drama through a statement to OSEN, where she will be reprising her role as chief nurse Uhm Hyun-jung.

News of both actors’ return to the series comes over a month since South Korean cable network SBS announced the third season of Dr. Romantic. It also revealed the return of previous cast members Han Suk-kyu, Ahn Hyo-seop and Lee Sung-kyung to the series. All three actors will also be reprising their roles as Boo Yong-joo, Seo Woo-jin and Cha Eun-jae respectively.

Director Yoo In-suk and screenwriters Kang Eun-kyung and Lim Hye-min were also confirmed by SBS in September to be returning to work on the new season, which is currently scheduled for a 2023 premiere. Per OSEN’s report, filming for Dr. Romantic is due to begin soon. However, the outlet did not specify a specific timeline at the time of publication.

Dr. Romantic aired its first season in 2016, and centres itself around a group of medical professionals stationed in Doldam Hospital, located in rural South Korea. The show later returned for a second season in 2020, which saw the addition of Ahn Hyo-seop, Lee Sung-kyung and Kim Joo-hun on top of the original main cast.