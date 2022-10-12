Byun Yo-han, Lee Kyu-hyung and more join ‘Parasite”s Song Kang-ho on upcoming K-drama

The all-star cast joining Parasite’s Song Kang-ho in upcoming K-drama Uncle Sam Shik (literal translation) has been announced.

Uncle Sam Shik will follow the “bromance” between a pair of longtime friends, Sam Shik and Kim San, who survived South Korea’s turbulent 1960s period together. Song Kang-ho – best known for his role in the Oscar-winning Bong Joon-ho film Parasite – was first cast in the series’ titular role in August. This marks the first time he has taken up a role in a Korean drama series in his 32-year career.

Yesterday (October 12), the production company behind Uncle Sam Shik, Slingshot Studios, announced via Star News the other actors joining Song for the new series. Hansan: Rising Dragon’s Byun Yo-han has been cast opposite Song as the second lead Kim San. Kim San’s character was described as a “top elite student from the Korea Military Academy” who returns to Korea after training in the United States per Soompi.

Lee Kyu-hyung of Prison Playbook and Casino fame will also star as Kang Sung-min, a candidate up for the military leader position, described as a “character of cold desire”. Seo Hyun-woo (Adamas, Flower Of Evil) will portray Jeong Han-min, an elite soldier who trained alongside Kim San, characterised by his idealistic hopes of reforming the military.

Uncle Sam Shik will be directed by Shin Yeon-shik, whom Song recently worked with on upcoming films One Win and Cobweb, which are currently in post-production.

In other news, Disney+ recently shared a new trailer for its upcoming series The Shadow Detective, starring Juvenile Justice’s Lee Seong-min and Descendants Of The Sun’s Jin Gu. The new crime-thriller drama will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on October 26. Watch the trailer here.