‘Café Minamdang’: Seo In-guk plans a devious scheme in new trailer

KBS2 and Netflix have unveiled a new trailer for upcoming K-drama Café Minamdang starring Seo In-guk, Oh Yeon-seo and more.

Based on the web novel Minamdang: Case Note, the upcoming K-drama follows a series of mysterious events experienced by former criminal profiler Nam Han-jun (Seo In-guk), who uses his expertise to become a swindler disguised as a shaman. He later crosses paths with homicide detective Han Jae-hee (Oh Yeon-seo), who has a righteous, sincere personality.

In the new trailer, Han-jun announces his grand plans to open a mysterious new business called “Café Minamdang” as a shaman. However, his dubious past is soon revealed when a female voice asks: “You were convicted three years ago for fabricating false evidence. Did you get your powers while in the penitentiary?”

Advertisement

He is later seen accepting clients while dressed as a shaman, while his sister Hye-joon (Kang Mi-na), watches him from a security camera. “Doing good deeds and earning money… This is philanthropy,” he surmises.

Meanwhile, Han Jae-hee makes her hostile feelings towards Han-jun known, declaring to destroy him personally. “I’ll prove that Nam Han-jun is wrong,” she announces in a voiceover, as she is seen investigating a murder.



Café Minamdang also stars Kwak Si-yang (Lovers of the Red Sky) as Gong Soo-cheol, a barista who moonlights as a homicide detective and Kwon Soo-hyun (Record of Youth) as prosecutor Cha Do-won.

The series is set to premiere on June 27 at 9:30pm KST on KBS2, airing on Mondays and Tuesdays. It will also be available to stream on Netflix in selected regions.