Caitlyn Jenner defends Dave Chappelle over Netflix controversy

Caitlyn Jenner has spoken out in defence of Dave Chappelle amid an ongoing fallout with Netflix.

Chappelle’s new comedy special The Closer has prompted backlash from the LGBTQ community for comments deemed transphobic.

“They cancelled J.K. Rowling – my god,” Chappelle says in the show. “Effectively, she said gender was a fact, the trans community got mad as shit, they started calling her a TERF.”

Chappelle continued: “I’m team TERF. I agree. I agree, man. Gender is a fact.”

Jenner recently addressed the comments on her own social media channels, writing on Twitter: “Dave Chappelle is 100% right. This isn’t about the LGBTQ movement. It’s about woke cancel culture run amok, trying to silence free speech.

“We must never yield or bow to those who wish to stop us from speaking our minds.”

Chappelle has now posted a video on Instagram, saying he is willing to discuss his show with members of the transgender community but added that he is “not bending to anybody’s demands”.

“If they had invited me I would have accepted it, although I am confused about what we are speaking about,” he says in the video.

“I said what I said and boy I heard what you said. My god, how could I not? You said you want a safe working environment at Netflix. Well, it seems like I’m the only one that can’t go to the office anymore.”

He continued: “To the transgender community, I am more than willing to give you an audience. But you will not summon me. I am not bending to anybody’s demands.”