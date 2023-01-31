‘Call It Love’: Lee Sung-kyung and Kim Young-kwang star in new trailer from Disney+

Disney+ has unveiled a new trailer for its upcoming original K-drama Call It Love starring Lee Sung-kyung (Sh**ting Stars) and Kim Young-kwang (Somebody).

Set to premiere in February, Call It Love follows a young woman, Shim Woo-joo (played by Lee), whose life falls apart after she finds out her father has been having an affair. Shortly after his death his mistress kicks Woo-joo out of her family home, leaving her penniless.

Woo-joo vows to take revenge and approaches Han Dong-jin (Kim Young-kwang), the mistress’s son from a previous relationship, to gain proximity to the family. However, Woo-joo soon realises that she and Dong-jin have more in common than she expected, and the pair begin forming a romantic bond.

The new trailer offers a look at Woo-joo’s backstory. “The girl who even took back her shoes after getting them stolen got her house taken away,” says a narrator as she takes one final glimpse at her family home. Sitting at her desk at work, she revolves to take her revenge and begins keeping tabs on Dong-jin.

Call It Love also stars Sung Joon (Island), EXID’s Hani (credited as Ahn Hee-yeon) and Cheat On Me If You Can’s Kim Ye-won, though little is known about the characters they will be playing. The series will premiere on Disney+ on February 22 and run for a total of 16 episodes.

The upcoming K-drama is one of several upcoming Korean-language Disney+ titles initially announced in late 2022. Other dramas the streamer is set to premiere this year include Moving, which is based on a webtoon, crime drama Worst of Evil and RACE.