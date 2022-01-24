Carole Baskin responds to new Joe Exotic ‘Tiger King’ drama series

Carole Baskin has responded to the first trailer for the new Tiger King-inspired drama series, Joe vs Carole.

The forthcoming show will follow the fierce rivalry between Big Cat business owners Baskin and Joe ‘Exotic’ Schreibvogel, which was documented in Netflix‘s hit series Tiger King (2020) and its 2021 sequel.

Written and executive produced by Etan Frankel, Joe vs Carole will star Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks) as Baskin’s husband Harold Baskin, with Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live) taking on the role of Carole. John Cameron Mitchell, meanwhile, will appear as Exotic.

Advertisement

The first trailer for the series, which is set to arrive on Sky and NOW on March 4, was released over the weekend. It serves as a scripted adaptation of the 2020 Wondery podcast Joe Exotic: Tiger King.

“My husband and I look forward to seeing Kate McKinnon and Kyle McLaughlin’s portrayal of us, even though we expect it will be a parody based on the trailer,’ Baskin told The Metro. “Both are talented actors and I expect Joe vs Carole will be a lot more entertaining than the situation was in real life.”

Exotic was convicted for attempting to hire a hitman to assassinate Baskin, in addition to 17 animal abuse charges. He is currently serving a 22-year sentence at a correctional facility in Fort Worth in Texas.

Meanwhile, Carole and Howard Baskin recently dropped their lawsuit against Netflix regarding the “unauthorised” use of footage in Tiger King 2.

Advertisement

In a four-star review of the sequel series, NME wrote: “You won’t watch the series and feel good about America, about our species, or maybe even yourself. But you will be, once again, enthralled.”