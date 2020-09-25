Carole Baskin’s husband says Joe Exotic “belongs in jail”

Tiger King star Carole Baskin’s husband Harold has said Joe Exotic “belongs in jail.”

Exotic is currently serving a 22-year sentence in prison for arranging a murder-for-hire plan against Carole, as well as several charges of animal abuse.

Howard, stepping in for Carole for an interview with Loose Women, explained his thoughts on Joe Exotic when asked by host Judi Love about his potential release from prison.

Exotic had written a letter from jail formally asking president Donald Trump for an official pardon.

“I don’t want to talk about him being released from prison, he belongs in prison,” Howard began.

Pointing to the backdrop behind him, he went on: “Forget about the whole business of hiring someone to kill Carole. This is someone… look at the tiger behind me.

“This is a man who walked up to five trusting tigers, who knew him, healthy tigers, and took a shotgun and blew their brains out. If anyone doesn’t believe he belongs in jail for that, they have my sympathy.”

When prompted for more details by Love, Howard asked, “Could we move on to something else?” and refused to answer further questions.

Elsewhere in the interview, Howard admitted he and Carole Baskin had to increase security precautions around their home after learning about Exotic’s murder-for-hire plan.

“We put up security around the house and had a pistol in the car for when we were driving around,” Howard explained.

Tiger King is now streaming on Netflix.