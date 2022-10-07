‘Carter’’s Joo-won and more cast in upcoming comedy-crime drama

South Korean actor Joo-won, who recently starred in the Netflix original film Carter, is set to lead a new tvN series titled Stealer: Seven Joseon Coins (literal title).

On October 7, Newsen reported that the forthcoming series has assembled its main cast, led by Joo-won. The actor is set to play the role of Hwang Dae-myeong, a negligent civil servant working in the Cultural Heritage Administration.

Dae-myeong soon comes under suspicion of being in cahoots with “Skunk”, an anonymous thief who specialises in stealing cultural artefacts, and later joins the “Karma” task force set up to recover stolen assets and capture him.

Actress Lee Joo-woo (Why Her) has also been cast in Stealer: Seven Joseon Coins as Choi Min-woo, an elite police officer assigned to work with the cultural heritage team, while Jo Han-cheol (Jirisan) plays Jang Tae-in, who founds the “Karma” team.

They will also be joined by Kim Jae-won (Our Blues), as Shin Chang-hoon, an impulsive gangster-turned detective who becomes part of the team and veteran actress Choi Hwa-jung as Lee Chun-ja, the team’s hacker.

Stealer: Seven Joseon Coins is set to premiere on tvN sometime in the first half of 2023.

