‘South Park’: Cartman, Stan, Butters, and Kenny swap genders in trailer for new special

Paramount+ have released a new South Park special trailer in which Cartman, Stan, Butters, and Kenny swap genders – watch the trailer below.

The episode, called South Park: Joining the Panderverse will premiere on October 27 in the US and Canada.

In the trailer, Cartman, Stan, Butters, and Kenny appear as female versions of themselves.

The official synopsis of the episode reads: “Cartman’s deeply disturbing dreams portend the end of the life he knows and loves. The adults in South Park are also wrestling with their own life decisions as the advent of AI is turning their world upside down.”

Watch the trailer here:

South Park: Joining the Panderverse is the fifth Paramount+ special in the long-running franchise following on from South Park: Post Covid, South Park: Post Covid: The Return of Covid, South Park: The Streaming Wars and South Park: The Streaming Wars Part 2.

Recently there were reports that South Park co-creator Trey Parker is directing a live-action comedy film produced by Kendrick Lamar.

The untitled collaboration between Lamar and South Park creators Parker and Matt Stone was announced last year, who were all producing the project with the rapper’s longtime manager Dave Free.

According to Above The Line, Parker will now direct the film himself, from a script written by South Park producer Vernon Chatman.

Production on the project was supposed to begin in spring last year, but it’s claimed Parker’s commitments to South Park pushed the schedule back to an unknown date.

As per the initial announcement, the comedy film “will see the past and present coming to a head when a young Black man who is interning as a slave re-enactor at a living history museum discovers that his white girlfriend’s ancestors once owned his”.

Speaking about the project, Brian Robbins, president and CEO of Paramount Pictures, said: “On behalf of Paramount Pictures and the wider ViacomCBS family, we look forward to ushering in the first theatrical collaboration from these creative visionaries, and galvanizing audiences worldwide around a powerful storytelling experience.”