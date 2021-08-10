Catherine Zeta-Jones cast as Morticia Addams in Tim Burton’s new Netflix series

Catherine Zeta-Jones has been cast as Morticia Addams in Tim Burton’s new Netflix series Wednesday.

The actor will be joining Jenna Ortega, who plays the titular Wednesday Addams, in the series, while Luis Guzmán will be playing Wednesday’s father and Morticia’s husband, Gomez.

Wednesday will be told from the young Addams’ daughter’s perspective, and will be set in the present day.

The titular character is described as “a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy,” in a Netflix description obtained by the Hollywood Reporter.

Tim Burton is bringing Wednesday Addams to Netflix in a live-action coming-of-age series! Burton will also make his TV directorial debut on the sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery that follows Wednesday as a student at Nevermore Academy pic.twitter.com/8ei3wIUrxq — Netflix (@netflix) February 17, 2021

The synopsis continues: “Wednesday attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.”

Wednesday is set to be directed by Burton, who will also be an executive producer on the show alongside Al Gough and Miles Millar, who were previously at the helm of Smallville.

“When we first heard Al Gough and Miles Millar’s pitch for Wednesday we were struck, like an arrow from a crossbow, right in our hearts,” Teddy Biaselli, Netflix’s Director Original Series, told Deadline earlier this year.

Morticia Addams was previously played by Anjelica Huston in the 1991 film The Addams Family, while Charlize Theron voiced the character in the 2019 animated remake and will reprise the role in the sequel coming this October.

There is no release date confirmed yet for Wednesday – stay tuned for updates as they come in.