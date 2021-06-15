‘Central Park’ releases season 2 trailer ahead of premiere next week

The trailer for season two of Central Park has just been released – check it out below.

The musical comedy series, which features the voices of Josh Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Kathryn Hahn and more, will be returning to Apple TV+ next week on June 25.

A synopsis for season two of Central Park reads: “The Tillerman family continues to navigate living in and caring for the world’s most famous park.

“Molly experiences the trials and tribulations of adolescence, Cole is challenged by a truly embarrassing moment at school, Paige continues to chase down the Mayor’s corruption story and Owen juggles managing the park, his staff and his family all with a smile on his face.

“Meanwhile, Bitsy inches ever closer to her sinister goal of claiming Central Park as her own; with Helen by her side, eternally wondering whether she’s made it into Bitsy’s will. Every step of the way, we are guided along by our friendly, fumbling, fiddler narrator, Birdie.”

Check out the new trailer here:

Central Park is written and executive produced by Loren Bouchard, alongside Josh Gad and Nora Smith. Sanjay Shah, Halsted Sullivan, Janelle Momary-Neely, Jon Liebman, Marc Gurvitz and Robin Schwartz also executive produce.

Earlier this year, the show was renewed for a third season after the first had aired.

“Seasons 2 and 3 of Central Park mean 29 more episodes, and something like 115 new songs. 115!” Bouchard wrote on Twitter to announce the news.

“The people who make this show dazzle me with their talent and ambition and will. Apple and 20th have shown their will too. I’m honored to be a part of something with this much chutzpah.”

Season two of Central Park will air on Apple TV+ on June 25.