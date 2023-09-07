Here’s when ‘CEO-dol Mart’ with Xiumin and Hyungwon premieres

TVING has announced the release date and dropped a new teaser for the upcoming K-drama CEO-dol Mart, starring EXO‘s Xiumin and MONSTA X‘s Hyungwon.

CEO-dol Mart will star EXO’s Xiumin and MONSTA X’s Hyungwon as members of a K-pop boyband called Thunder Boys. They are joined by Choi Won-myeong (The Fabulous), Lee Sae-on (Light On Me) and Lee Shin-young (Dr. Romantic).

The show will follow the chaotic adventures of Thunder Boys running a failing supermarket together, five years after an unexpected event causes the group to disband.

The new teaser for CEO-dol Mart opens with a scene of Thunder Boys on a music show being introduced by the host as a “rookie idol group that just debuted this week”.

Later, we’re introduced to the five members of Thunder Boys individually with scenes of them working in the supermarket. “Who are all these people?” a policeman asks one of the members, to which they respond in unison: “Thunder Boys.”

CEO-dol Mart will premiere September 15 on South Korean streaming service TVING. The show will also be available with English subtitles on Viki in select regions.

