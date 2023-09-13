Cha Eun-woo reveals why he wanted to star in ‘A Good Day to be a Dog’

South Korean singer and actor Cha Eun-woo, a member of boyband ASTRO, has revealed why he wanted to star in A Good Day to Be a Dog.

A Good Day to Be a Dog, based on the Naver webtoon of the same name, follows a young woman named who is cursed to turn into a dog whenever she is kissed. The curse can only be broken with second kiss, specifically from Jin Seo-won (played by Cha Eun-woo), who is afraid of dogs.

In a new interview with Sports Chosun, the K-pop idol spoke about why he “chose” to star in the series, called the plot of the series was “interesting and exciting”, as translated by Soompi. “I think this unique topic is our drama’s charm.”

Advertisement

Cha Eun-woo later touched on his role of Jin Seo-woon, calling the character one that character one that “appears cold on the outside due to his fear of dogs stemming”, but is actually “warm-hearted” on the inside.

Comparing himself to the character, the actor said that he is “also cold on the outside and warm on the inside”. However, he noted that, unlike Seo-woon, he “personally likes dogs”.

The ASTRO member also spoke about how he had discussed “each scene” with the director and scriptwriter of A Good Day to Be a Dog in order to “properly capture how Jin Seo Won transforms” throughout the series.

Aside from Cha Eun-woo, A Good Day to Be a Dog will also star Park Gyu-young (Netflix’s Celebrity) and Lee Hyun-woo (Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area).

The series premieres October 11 on MBC, with new episodes airing every Wednesday. Watch a trailer for the upcoming K-drama here.