Cha Eun-woo confirmed to star in upcoming K-drama ‘A Good Day to Be a Dog’

Actor and ASTRO member Cha Eun-woo will be starring in the upcoming drama adaptation of the webtoon A Good Day to Be a Dog (working title).

On September 5, the idol-actor’s agency Fantagio Music confirmed per Korea JoongAng Daily that Cha has accepted a lead role for the upcoming fantasy-romance series A Good Day to Be a Dog.

The drama is based on the Naver webtoon of the same name. It follows a young woman named Ha-na who bears a family curse, causing her to turn into a dog whenever she is kissed. The curse can only be broken with second kiss from a young man named Jin Seo-won — who Cha is set to play — with whom she shared her first kiss.

However, Seo-won is revealed to have a deep fear of dogs after a traumatic childhood experience. As the only person who can break Ha-na’s curse, his relationship with her becomes a turning point in his life. As of writing, it is not known who will be playing the role of Ha-na.

A Good Day to Be a Dog is set to begin filming in October. The channel on which the series will air, as well as its broadcasting schedule has yet to be decided.

In related news, Cha has reportedly been offered the lead role in an upcoming Hollywood film titled K-Pop: Lost In America. The film will reportedly revolve around a K-pop boyband who accidentally wind up lost in Texas two days before their global debut, and must find their way to New York City in time for the most important gig of their career.