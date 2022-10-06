Cha Eun-woo, Lee Da-hee and more to star in Amazon’s upcoming K-drama ‘Island’

Amazon Prime Video has announced the cast for its upcoming Korean original series Island.

Based on a webtoon of the same name, Island is set to be a fantasy action series set in Jeju Island, depicting the journeys of a roster of characters as they attempt to fight off an evil force hellbent on global annihilation. According to the streaming platform, Island will tap into the cultural legends and ancient folklores of one of South Korea’s most famous islands. The much-anticipated series is slated to premiere in South Korea via local streamer TVING and globally via Prime Video in December.

Global streamer Prime Video announced earlier today (October 6) the series’ all-star cast alongside its lead actors, the latter of which include ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo (True Beauty), Kim Nam-gil (One The Woman), Lee Da-hee (Search: WWW) and Sung Joon (Hyde, Jekyll, Me).

Kim stars as Ban, said to have been raised for the sole purpose of protecting the world from evil. Lee stars alongside him as Won Mi-ho, the heir to a large family conglomerate who gets sent to Jeju Island after causing trouble at home.

Cha will portray the role of Priest John, a Catholic priest who specialises in exorcisms, while Sung Joon will play Gung-tan, who was originally raised alongside Ban for the same purpose. However, in a turn of events, Gung-tan ends up going up against him.

Other actors cast in supporting roles in the upcoming series include veteran actors Go Doo-shim, who most recently starred in Netflix’s Our Blues, and Park Geun-hyung (Undercover, The Good Detective). A Model Family‘s and Extracurricular’s Oh Kwang-rok will also appear on the upcoming show. Island was helmed by Fabricated City and Welcome to Dongmakgol director Bae Jong, and written by Oh Bo-hyin.

In other K-drama news, Netflix recently dropped the highly-anticipated first teaser for its new Korean original series The Fabulous, which stars SHINee’s Minho and Rookie Cops actress Chae Soo-bin as its leads. The Fabulous is slated to premiere on the platform next month; watch the teaser here.