Chae Jong-hyeop, Seo Eun-soo and more cast in upcoming K-drama ‘Unlock The Boss’

ENA has announced the cast for its upcoming K-drama series, Unlock The Boss (literal translation).

Based on a webtoon of the same name, Unlock The Boss follows Park In-sung, an unemployed job-seeker whose life changes after he picks up a mysterious smartphone which speaks and gives him orders. The phone claims to be the CEO of a large IT corporation, whose soul is trapped in the device after an incident.

On October 12, the role of In-sung was announced by ENA through OSEN to be played by Chae Jong-hyeop (Shooting Stars). In a statement to the outlet, Chae said, per Soompi: “There was burden in portraying Park In-sung’s dynamic life of going from an unemployed job-seeker to a CEO overnight, but I am just grateful and honoured to be able to work with many senior actors through this drama.”

Meanwhile, actress Seo Eun-soo (Missing: The Other Side) was revealed to be starring opposite Chae as secretary Jeong Se-yeon, described as a robot-like woman who becomes In-sung’s greatest ally. Park Sung-woong (Snowdrop) has also been cast Kim Sun-joo, the president of an emerging IT firm called Silver Lining, whose soul is trapped in the mysterious smartphone.

Unlock The Boss is scheduled to premiere on South Korean streaming platform ENA on November 30 at 9pm KST, and will air new episodes every Wednesday and Thursday thereafter.

