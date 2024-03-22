Channel 4 apologises for not investigating “serious” complaint about Russell Brand

Channel 4‘s boss has apologised to a former employee for not properly investigating a “serious” allegation made against Russell Brand in 2009.

However, the broadcaster found “no evidence” that Channel 4 staff knew about the allegations against Brand in a Dispatches programme before it aired.

The 48-year-old comedian was accused of rape, assault and emotional abuse as part of the joint investigation with the Times and Sunday Times. Brand has strongly denied all accusations, which relate to a period between 2006 and 2013.

Channel 4’s chief executive, Alex Mahon, said in a statement (via The Guardian): “While the investigation did not find any evidence to suggest that any Channel 4 employees were aware of Russell Brand’s alleged behaviour contained in the programme, it did find that one former Channel 4 employee made a serious and concerning allegation about Russell Brand in 2009.

“This was not escalated to Channel 4’s then senior management team, nor investigated as it should have been. I have apologised on behalf of the organisation to the individual for this breakdown and for the distress this matter has caused.”

Mahon continued: “I commend the journalists involved in reporting the allegations and the people who have bravely come forward. Channel 4 has reported on itself without fear and investigated our own historical corporate responsibility thoroughly.

“While there is always more to be done, I am confident about the changes that have taken place in our industry over recent years, and it should now be clear that inappropriate and offensive behaviour has no place in it. I hope these issues can ultimately lead to further positive change.”

A report released by Channel 4 on Thursday (March 21) found that “no evidence” of Brand’s alleged behaviour on Big Brother’s Big Mouth and Kings of Comedy, between 2004 and 2007, was known by staff.

“No evidence was found to substantiate the allegation in the [Dispatches] programme that Russell Brand’s behaviour had been discussed in a commissioning meeting in 2014,” it read.

In a recent interview, Brand described the sexual assault allegations against him as “very hurtful“.

The comedian was also reportedly questioned by police over the allegations in November after more people came forward following the documentary airing. He has not been arrested or charged.