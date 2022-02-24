Charlie Cox is set to return as Daredevil in the MCU again

Charlie Cox has confirmed that he is set to make an appearance as Daredevil again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The actor, who starred in the Netflix series from 2015-18, recently made a surprise return in Spider-Man: No Way Home last year.

Speaking to the Radio Times, Cox said the cameo was a not a one-off. “I know something,” he added. “I don’t know much, but I know there will be something else.”

The actor said he was approached about appearing in the latest Spider-Man movie “midway through 2020” but he later feared that his triumphant return might not materialise.

“I got a phone call saying, ‘Do you want to come back? Do you want to be in Spider-Man?’ and I was like, ‘Obviously, yeah! That would be amazing. I’m thrilled. I’d love to do that.’ They said ‘Great, we’ll be in touch.’ and then I didn’t hear anything for, like, two months! I did get to the point where I was like, ‘Did I dream this?’ – I definitely got to the point where I was, like, ‘I don’t know what’s gonna happen.’ But then I got a follow-up phone call.”

He continued: “It’s funny, I got so many text messages and so many calls about that moment in the cinema. My nephew sent me a recording of everyone cheering. So I snuck into a movie theatre near where I live and literally stood in the corridor… and, sadly, my experience was it was dead fucking quiet!”.

Marvel boss Kevin Feige also previously hinted that Cox would return to the MCU.

“If you were to see Daredevil in upcoming things, Charlie Cox, yes, would be the actor playing Daredevil,” he said. “Where we see that, how we see that, when we see that, remains to be seen.”

Meanwhile, it was recently confirmed that Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist and The Punisher, as well as their Avengers-style crossover event The Defenders will be leaving Netflix.