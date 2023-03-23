Charlie Cox seen in first behind the scene photos from ‘Daredevil: Born Again’

As production begins for Daredevil: Born Again, photos have emerged of Charlie Cox on set for the series in New York City.

Playing the character Matt Murdock, Cox was candidly photographed behind the scenes for the upcoming Marvel project, which is set to premiere on Disney+ in the spring of 2024.

The now viral photo provides fans with a glimpse of what they can expect from the Daredevil: Born Again cast, as Cox returns with his infamous red-coloured glasses and white cane.

A Daredevil: Born Again twitter account captioned the photo: “Our best look at Charlie Cox & Nikki M. James on the set of “DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN”. ”

Our best look at Charlie Cox & Nikki M. James on the set of “DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN”. pic.twitter.com/crAQ7wki1X — Daredevil: Born Again Updates (@DDBAupdates) March 19, 2023

Tony winner Nikki M. James’ character description of the series has yet to be released. However, fans of the comic seem to speculate that she’s playing Ellen King, a paralegal who worked at the New York county district office.

Born Again is a revival of original Netflix series, Daredevil, that ran between 2015 and 2018 before the platform lost its rights to Marvel property following the launch of Disney+.

The 18-episode series will feature the Godfather of Harlem star Vincent D’Onofrio as he reprises his role as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, and Jon Bernthal will return as Frank Castle/ Punisher.

Meanwhile, Daredevil: Born Again has reportedly confirmed its first major cast change from the original Netflix series.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sandrine Holt will reportedly star as Vanessa Fisk in Born Again, taking over from Ayelet Zurer who played the role in all three series of Netflix’s Daredevil.

The new cast members joining them are Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, Michael Gaston, and Nikki M. James.