Check out the ‘Stranger Things 4’ timelapse of Vecna’s transformation

Netflix have released a Stranger Things timelapse video documenting the transformation process for Vecna – check it out below.

In the fourth season of the hit series, Jamie Campbell-Bower plays new villain Vecna, underneath a heavy amount of prosthetics courtesy of artist Barrie Gower.

Take a look at the video here:

watch Jamie Campbell Bower transform into Vecna in this timelapse from STRANGER THINGS 4 pic.twitter.com/TuNAqrkGZI — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 15, 2022

Advertisement

Describing the transformation process, Gower said: “we’d have this very orchestrated sort of dance we’d do around Jamie. He would start sitting down, and we’d stand him up. Then we’d lie him down on his front, on a massage table, flip him over onto his back, stick his front pieces on, stand him up, put his legs on, put his right arm on, and put his left arm on.

‘The quickest that we got the application time down to six hours, 21 minutes. We would spend the best part of five hours just purely gluing the appliances onto his skin. Then we’d have an hour and a half of airbrushing and joining all the dots together with the paintwork and airbrushing veins and blending everything.”

Speaking to NME about the conclusion of Stranger Things after season five, co-creator Matt Duffer said: “We do have an end. I’m sure a lot of it’s going to change, but now [it’s] the end. It’s just one of those things that you come up with and you go, ‘That’s it, that’s right, that’s inevitable – that’s what it has to be.”