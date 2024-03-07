‘Chief Detective 1958’: cast, plot, premiere date and all you need to know about the K-drama

MBC and Disney+ have unveiled new details for the upcoming K-drama series, Chief Detective 1958, starring Lee Je-hoon. Read on for everything you need to know about the show.

What is the plot of Chief Detective 1958?

Detective Park Young-han is an idealist with a strong belief in retribution. However, he is often frustrated by the disrespect for human dignity he often witnesses from his peers, causing him to struggle with his job in the police force.

The series begins when Park arrives in Seoul after a transfer, having earned one of the highest arrest rates of petty thieves in the province. However, his new chapter proves to be far more complicated, as the nation tumbles into a period of political unrest.

Who is in the cast of the new Disney+ K-drama?

The series will star Taxi Driver actor Lee Je-hoon as protagonist Park Young-han. Joining him in the cast is Lee Dong-hwi (of Reply 1988 fame), Choi Woo-sung (My Roommate Is a Gumiho) and Yoon Hyun-soo (A Good Day to Be a Dog).

Is there a trailer for Chief Detective 1958?

MBC has released a new teaser for Chief Detective 1958, which previews the adventures Park Young-han will go on during his time in Seoul, as well as the series’ various set pieces.

How to watch Chief Detective 1958?

Chief Inspector 1958 will premieres April 19 on MBC, with new episodes airing every Friday and Saturday at 9:50pm KST. The series will also be available for streaming on Disney+ in select regions.

What else should I know about the K-drama?

Chief Detective 1958 is the prequel to MBC’s hit 1971-1989 series Chief Inspector.

The series was also part of the line-up announced by Disney+ in its upcoming slate of original K-dramas for the year. Other series in the line-up include The Tyrant, Gangnam B-Side, Uncle Samsik and more.