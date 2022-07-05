Chinese video platform Bilibili launches in Singapore and Malaysia with anime offerings

Chinese video sharing platform Bilibili – which hosts anime, comics collections, mobile games among other content – is now available in Singapore and Malaysia.

The platform’s current roster of complete anime series that are available for viewing include Jujutsu Kaisen, Haikyuu!!, Spy x Family, Hunter x Hunter and Tokyo Revengers.

Bilibili has also announced nine anime series that will stream exclusively on the platform. These include a new reboot of ‘90s anime series Tokyo Mew Mew. Dubbed Tokyo Mew Mew New, the anime is set to premiere on Bilibili tomorrow (July 6).

Other exclusive anime being streamed on the platform are Utawarerumono: Mask Of Truth, When Will Ayumu Make His Move?, Extreme Hearts, TEPPEN!!!! Laughing ’til You Cry, Engage Kiss, Smile of the Arsnotoria the Animation, Doomsday With My Dog and the third season of DROPKICK ON MY DEVIL!!!.

Bilibili has also announced two special summer releases: Overlord IV and season two of The Devil is a Part-Timer. Both anime series will debut on the streaming platform this July.

📝 On our agenda: the Summer Anime slate premiering on Bilibili!Plan your days ahead to check out these new shows and… Posted by Bilibili Singapore on Friday, July 1, 2022

The platform was previously only available in China, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam. Bilibili can be streamed in Singapore and Malaysia via its official website or via its official apps on the Google Play and Apple App Store.

Bilibili was previously available online to select Malaysia users in 2020 as part of a beta test that was closed to the public. With the platform’s wide launch in Malaysia, it is now available to all users.

While Bilibili is largely free-to-use, select videos may be blocked behind a subscription wall. The platform made headlines last month for launching a premium pay-per-view video channel.

Apart from its anime offerings, comic collections and mobile games, Bilibili also hosts a wide range of user-generated content, including gaming clips, streams and highlights, anime edits, fan reactions, memes, tributes, cosplay tutorials and more.

A spokesperson for the platform said via a press statement: “Bilibili intends to cultivate a platform where users are able to express their creativity and share their stories in any way and format they please.”

In other anime news, a new teaser trailer was released last week for the upcoming second half of hit espionage comedy Spy x Family. While a release date has yet to be announced, it has been confirmed that the anime will return for 13 more episodes in October.