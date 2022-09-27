Chloë Grace Moretz reflects on damaging impact of ‘Family Guy’ meme: “It made me super self-conscious”

Chloë Grace Moretz has revealed how a Family Guy-related meme about her body negatively impacted her life.

In an interview with Hunger the Kick-Ass actress spoke about one particular image of herself in which she is seen entering a hotel after collecting a pizza delivery.

The image later became a meme on social media, with people comparing Moretz’s body to the Family Guy character Legs Go All The Way Up Griffin, the great aunt of main character Peter Griffin.

Reflecting on the widespread use of the meme, Moretz said that it made it her “super self-conscious”.

“I’ve actually never really talked about this, but there was one meme that really affected me, of me walking into a hotel with a pizza box in my hand,” she said. “And this photo got manipulated into a character from Family Guy with the long legs and the short torso, and it was one of the most widespread memes at the time.”

Moretz went on to explain how those around her played down the situation, describing the joke as “funny”.

“Everyone was making fun of my body, and I brought it up with someone, and they were like, ‘Oh, shut the fuck up, it’s funny.’

“And I just remember sitting there and thinking, my body is being used as a joke, and it’s something that I can’t change about who I am, and it is being posted all over Instagram.”

She added: “It was something so benign as walking into a hotel with leftovers. And to this day, when I see that meme, it’s something very hard for me to overcome.”

In 2017 Mortez criticised a “body-shaming” billboard for her animated film Red Shoes & The 7 Dwarfs.

The billboard in question featured two women standing side-by-side – one taller and slimmer than the other – with the tagline: “What if Snow White was no longer beautiful and the 7 Dwarfs not so short?”

In response to subsequent backlash, Moretz tweeted at the time: “I have now fully reviewed the marketing for Red Shoes. I am just as appalled and angry as everyone else. This wasn’t approved by me or my team.”