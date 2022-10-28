Chloë Grace Moretz, avid gamer and star of new Prime Video sci-fi series The Peripheral, has opened up about why some video game adaptations aren’t successful.

The Kick-Ass star, 25, told NME she feels that a lot of it has to do with directors forgetting what the most important part of a game is – the player at the controls.

“I think it’s not correct when filmmakers just rely on aesthetic,” she explained. “I think sometimes they’ll get the outfits completely correct, or the set design will be perfect, but what’s interesting about a game is that it really relies on the audience.”

Moretz added: “I feel like a lot of these game adaptations show don’t rely on their audience at all. They just have big set-pieces and action sequences. The reason you love games is because you’re choosing your own path, and you want to feel more active.”

The Carrie actor has been gaming since she was young. Growing up alongside four brothers Chloë told NME that gaming allowed her to beat them at something. She explained: “When we would game, it was the one time where I could equal the playing field and kick the shit out of them a little bit. I got really competitive.”

When she’s not gaming Moretz is in-demand when it comes to acting. She’s recently dipped her toes into the ever-growing streaming service world with The Peripheral.

The Prime Video series, which aired its third episode on Thursday (October 27), sees her play lead character Flynne Fisher. The Peripheral is set in the future where technology has altered how society works. In the story, Fisher discovers a secret connection to an alternate reality as well as a dark future of her own.

The Peripheral is now streaming on Prime Video.