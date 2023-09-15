Choi Hyun-wook reveals what drew him to ‘Twinkling Watermelon’

South Korean actor Choi Hyun-wook has opened up about Twinkling Watermelon and what drew him to the upcoming K-drama series.

Twinkling Watermelon will follow Eun-gyeol (played by Ryeoun), the child of deaf adult with a gift for music who ends traveling back in time. There, he runs into the younger version of his father, Lee Chan (Choi Hyun-wook).

In a new interview with The Korea Times, the actor spoke about how he “felt warmth” the entire time he was “reading the script”. He added: “There was something about it that was touching. I really enjoyed it to the point that I was worried about my acting.”

He then touched on how he tried to capture “the purest emotions” during the production of the coming-of-age K-drama. “The concept of youth, in my opinion, cannot be defined with certain standards,” he said. “So I’m trying to show the ingenuous nature of youth.”

Elsewhere during the interview, Twinkling Watermelon director Son Jeong-hyeon spoke the actor’s “charm” during the filming of the series. “Choi has a charm like a rugby ball that bounces in a surprising way, So I felt he would be the perfect fit [for the character],” he said.

The director also touched on how he and the production team really tried to “recreat[e] the ’90s” for the show, specifically saying how they “put a lot of focus on the music”.

Twinkling Watermelon will premiere on tvN on October 2 at 8:50pm KST. The upcoming K-drama series will also be available to stream on Viki in select regions. Watch a trailer for the show here.